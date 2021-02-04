Black Swift Group LLC Invests $83,000 in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 7,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,106. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.