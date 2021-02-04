Black Swift Group LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.79. 268,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,677. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

