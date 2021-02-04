Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

