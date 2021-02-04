Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,467 Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Shares of EIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 3,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Eagle Point Income

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.