BitTorrent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212.97 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $438.40 million and approximately $212.97 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001138 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,962,408,756 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

