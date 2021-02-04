Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $79,901.78 and $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,660,529 coins and its circulating supply is 9,660,524 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

