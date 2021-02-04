BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $122,620.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.01335514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.64 or 0.05152351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.