BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.