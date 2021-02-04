Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Up 6.2%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.37. 229,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 905,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRA. Aegis lowered their price objective on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Biomerica worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.