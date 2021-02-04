BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 4,011,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,373,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

