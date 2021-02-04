BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.44.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,469 shares of company stock worth $20,158,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

