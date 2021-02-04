BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Up 5.5%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 23,416,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 62,744,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,111,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

