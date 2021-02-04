Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven received approval for its first drug, Nurtec in February 2020, which was a major boost. The migraine drug has shown promising results in studies and its orally dissolving formulation is likely to drive sales. The company has several other late-stage candidates in its pipeline with encouraging progress. Moreover, its agreements to boost pipeline are expected to drive growth. However, Biohaven is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nurtec. The company will likely face stiff competition as Nurtec targets a market with several established and big pharma companies. Any setback to its pipeline’s progress will also adversely impact the company’s prospects. Estimates movement have been mixed ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also commented on BHVN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

