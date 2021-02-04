Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $263.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.
Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.