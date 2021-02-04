Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $263.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

