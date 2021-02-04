Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $368.41 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $399.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,871 shares of company stock valued at $19,959,265. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.36.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

