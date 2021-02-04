Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $591.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.69.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

