BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $13,966,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $15,032,291.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.29.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

