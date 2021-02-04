BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

