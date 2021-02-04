BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,135,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 277,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $14,018,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 49,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.