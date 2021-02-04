BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 412,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

