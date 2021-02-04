Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

