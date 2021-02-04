Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

