Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $51.76 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

