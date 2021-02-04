Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,994,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

