Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUVPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS SUVPF opened at $470.75 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $230.61 and a one year high of $475.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.06.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

