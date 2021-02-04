Berenberg Bank Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $12.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE:FTI opened at $11.18 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 77.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 164.7% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

