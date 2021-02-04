Berenberg Bank Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $12.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.
NYSE:FTI opened at $11.18 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
