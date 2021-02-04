BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $324,908.00

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $324,908.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.01335514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.64 or 0.05152351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

