Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Cap of $12.93 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and $1.72 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00147722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 57,895,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,841,366 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

