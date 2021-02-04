Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 12.5%

Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) (CVE:BEA)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 139,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property with16 claims covering an area of 2,560 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River located in northern Saskatchewan; an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pathfinder Property comprising 253.34 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Athelstan property 2 mineral claims covering an area of 127 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of southern British Columbia; and Come By Chance property comprising 21 mineral claims and 15 reverted crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 527 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of Southern British Columbia.

