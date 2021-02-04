Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.58.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $300.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.