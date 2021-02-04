Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 213 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 78,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 553,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,726,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

