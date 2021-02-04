Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $355.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

