Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.28. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 105,045 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
