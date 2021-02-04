Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.28. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 105,045 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

