Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Belden by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.