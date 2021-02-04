BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,045. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $382.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.07.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

