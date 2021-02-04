Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $17.85 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $557.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 204,649 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

