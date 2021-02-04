Beacon Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ)

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

PTQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.58.

PTQ stock opened at C$2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$243.64 million and a P/E ratio of 144.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.46. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$2.28.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

