Beacon Securities Comments on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) alerts:

PTQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Shares of CVE:PTQ opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.64 million and a PE ratio of 144.67. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.28.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.