BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.