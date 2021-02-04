BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 58,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $199.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

