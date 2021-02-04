BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 913 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $179.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

