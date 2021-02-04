BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.