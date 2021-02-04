BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $162.37 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

