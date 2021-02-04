BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.