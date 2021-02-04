BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

