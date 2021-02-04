BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $442.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.