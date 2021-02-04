BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.