Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.28 ($86.21).

BMW stock opened at €71.73 ($84.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company’s 50 day moving average is €71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

