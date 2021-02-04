Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 143,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.76.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

