BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

BVC opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.42. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The company has a market cap of £475.67 million and a P/E ratio of 98.09.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

