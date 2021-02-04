BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
BVC opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.42. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The company has a market cap of £475.67 million and a P/E ratio of 98.09.
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) Company Profile
